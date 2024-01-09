Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 100 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $224.38. The company had a trading volume of 257,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,572. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.27 and its 200 day moving average is $210.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

