Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 101 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $81,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE NSC traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $227.69. The stock had a trading volume of 280,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,524. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

