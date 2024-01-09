Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 3,906 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $18,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 473,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,211. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.