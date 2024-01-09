Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 1,578 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 451,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,939. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.