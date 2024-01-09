Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 4,792 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

