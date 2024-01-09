Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

IBM traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.33. 686,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,005. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

