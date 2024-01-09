Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $32.56 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after buying an additional 232,080 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $200.32. 956,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,006. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

