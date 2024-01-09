Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.82. 252,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,887. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $139.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

