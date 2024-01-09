Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.16. 2,055,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,632. The stock has a market cap of $175.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.60.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

