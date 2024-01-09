Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases 612 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $699.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $671.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.51. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $374.37 and a one year high of $720.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

