Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases 746 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.06% of Zscaler worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $644,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,692 shares of company stock worth $30,307,321 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,369. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $227.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.55 and a 200 day moving average of $168.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

