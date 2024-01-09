Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,048,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $25,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.13. 739,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.