Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,529 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 17,194.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after buying an additional 4,985,386 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.92. The stock had a trading volume of 258,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,079. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $241.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

