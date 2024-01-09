Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Takes Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $992,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $250,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 97,165 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

