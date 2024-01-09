Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.67

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 141650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cormark raised their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Kraken Robotics Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$138.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of C$20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0600375 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

