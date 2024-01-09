KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,531,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 18,453,012 shares.The stock last traded at $25.02 and had previously closed at $25.58.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

