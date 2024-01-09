Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $750.10. The company had a trading volume of 133,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $717.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $672.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $445.57 and a 12-month high of $801.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

