Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LW. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $107.38 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Lamb Weston by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,902,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

