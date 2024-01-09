Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.24 and last traded at $62.53. 653,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 935,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

