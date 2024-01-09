LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Down 7.1%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 132,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 205,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNZA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,631.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,915,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,197,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 14,760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,034 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,899,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Featured Articles

