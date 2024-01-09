Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.58

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.582 per share on Sunday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th.
Latitude Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20.
Latitude Group Company Profile
