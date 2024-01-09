Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 4,674 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.22% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $467,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.61. 60,953 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.25.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.