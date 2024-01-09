Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20,500.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLTR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,970. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $96.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

