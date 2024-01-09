Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.56. 16,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,685. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

