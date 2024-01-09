Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $63.01. 231,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,444. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

