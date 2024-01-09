Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 6,863 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $38.49. 57,039 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

