Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LGI stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

