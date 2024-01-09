Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of LGI stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.