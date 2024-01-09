Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) PT Raised to $40.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of LAZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 406,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,467. Lazard has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.54 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,219,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,565,000 after purchasing an additional 436,034 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

