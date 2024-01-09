Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) PT Lowered to $7.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Lazydays Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAZY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 4,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,226. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lazydays has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Lazydays had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $280.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazydays will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazydays

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazydays

In related news, CEO John F. North acquired 12,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,520.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 87,519 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $512,861.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,386,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,423,266.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 321,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,145. Corporate insiders own 63.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lazydays by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lazydays by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Lazydays by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

