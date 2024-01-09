Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) PT Lowered to $7.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Lazydays Price Performance
NASDAQ:LAZY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 4,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,226. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lazydays has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.
Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Lazydays had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $280.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazydays will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lazydays
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazydays
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lazydays by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lazydays by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Lazydays by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lazydays
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lazydays
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.