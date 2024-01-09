LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target Raised to $140.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

NYSE:LCII traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $119.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.43. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $97.43 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.42.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 498,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

