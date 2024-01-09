Lear (NYSE:LEA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LEA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

