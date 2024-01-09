Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 1,434 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.07% of CarMax worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 456.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth $33,000.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

NYSE KMX traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $72.46. 191,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,845. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

