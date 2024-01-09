Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 3,409 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,929 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

ADSK stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.03. 98,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,801. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.