Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,828 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for about 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after buying an additional 809,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

