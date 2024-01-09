Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,945 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. 21,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,956. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 99.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 493.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIP. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.