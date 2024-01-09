Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 6,422 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising accounts for 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

