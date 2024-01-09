Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Middleby worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 12.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Middleby by 9.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Middleby by 44.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MIDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.48. 21,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,577. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.46. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.