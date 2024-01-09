Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Autohome Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ATHM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. 24,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,030. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $261.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.12 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 28.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

Autohome Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.