Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Globe Life makes up 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.12% of Globe Life worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 144.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,354 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,776 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,198. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.73. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $125.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

