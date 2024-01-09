Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $17.22 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein comprises approximately 2.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $17,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.73. 46,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,027. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

