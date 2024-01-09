Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $2.68 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.34. The stock had a trading volume of 73,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.04.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.