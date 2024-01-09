Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Cable One makes up approximately 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Cable One worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 51.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 28.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $793.00.

NYSE CABO traded down $6.99 on Tuesday, hitting $549.85. 6,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $548.08 and a 200-day moving average of $612.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $506.18 and a 52 week high of $861.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.49 million. Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

