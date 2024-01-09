Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 72,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,813. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $130.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

