Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 21,970 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $149.57. 217,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,555. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.69.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock worth $12,489,525. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

View Our Latest Report on EXPE

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.