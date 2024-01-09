Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $599.50

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 599.50 ($7.64) and last traded at GBX 603.50 ($7.69), with a volume of 243839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($7.97).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

Liontrust Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £391.91 million, a PE ratio of 2,314.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 576.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 610.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 26,666.67%.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.