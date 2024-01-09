LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 1.30% of LiqTech International worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

In other LiqTech International news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258 over the last 90 days. 10.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

