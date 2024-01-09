LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RAMP. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

LiveRamp Price Performance

NYSE RAMP opened at $35.50 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 12,017.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

