Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.1% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

LMT traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $455.49. 271,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

