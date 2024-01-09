Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Reduced by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth $51,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Loews stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.