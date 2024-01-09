Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Given a C$0.76 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) received a C$0.76 target price from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 111.11% from the company’s current price.
Loncor Gold Trading Up 1.4 %
LN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,583. The stock has a market cap of C$55.13 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Loncor Gold has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.48.
About Loncor Gold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Loncor Gold
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.