Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Given a C$0.76 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) received a C$0.76 target price from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 111.11% from the company’s current price.

Loncor Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

LN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,583. The stock has a market cap of C$55.13 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Loncor Gold has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.48.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

